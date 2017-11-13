Home to delicious produce, talented makers and knowledgeable tour guides, it's no wonder that in Scotland there are an array of great gift options. As Christmas approaches and thoughts turn to finding presents for friends and family, embracing a Scottish theme comes loaded with potential.

No matter what age or gender you're buying for, there is a rich and varied selection of presents up for grabs. The biggest challenge is knowing where to look, and here we've taken care of the hard bit by rounding up nine of the best ways to give a Scottish gift this Christmas.

Campbells Prime Meat

Enjoy a fantastic 50% discount on a Family Christmas Meat Hamper with Campbells Prime Meat, which is available for £64 instead of £128, with free delivery.

Making for a superb addition to any Christmas meal is the Family Christmas Meat Hamper, which is ideal for 10-12 people and includes some of the most exquisite fare that can be found adorning the table on Christmas Day.

Using a scrumptious free range bronze turkey that is bred, hatched and grown on the grassy meadows of East Anglia, where they range freely on Red Tractor assured farms with fresh water and feed, the meat used on the hamper is some of the best around.

Prepared in Linlithgow by skilled butchers and delivered straight to the door of the recipients, the Campbells Prime Meat product and service are both of high quality, with the following being included in this fantastic package:

· Gressingham Free Range Bronze Turkey - 1 x 5-6kg

· Smoked Streaky Bacon – 1 x 454g (Contains 15 to 20 rashers approx)

· Pigs In Blanket - 1 tray of 20 units (600g)

· Sage & Onion Stuffing - 2 x 454g each

· Traditional Christmas Pudding - 1 x 454g

· Gressingham 'Little Book of Festive Feasts'

· Meat thermometer

· Campbells Catalogue - Offer inside - 2 x Free Sirloin Steaks + 10% off on your subsequent order over £30

Additionally, all who take advantage of this superb offer will be entitled to free delivery all over UK.

Whatever Christmas has in store, it is to be made all the better by a Family Christmas Meat Hamper, and to claim, simply click on the link below, purchasing using the discount code XMAS64

The offer is available until 18th December 2017 and the last delivery date is 22nd December 2017. Click here for more information.

Glasgow Walking Lunch: The story of the city told through food and drink

Give your loved ones the gift of a memorable day out this Christmas.

The Glasgow Walking Lunch explores the Merchant City’s dramatic past – over a delicious four-course meal.

The tour, led by food and travel writer Andrea Pearson, takes diners through tales of skullduggery, ingenuity and heroism via some of the city’s best independent cafes and restaurants.

It makes the perfect gift, as bride-to-be Julie Cunningham found out when she bought a tour voucher for her fiancé last Christmas.

She said: “It was just an all-round great experience with lovely food and good company. We enjoyed it so much we returned to some of the places later on and we were so impressed.

“It’s a fabulous present for food lovers and it’s a great day of learning things you didn't know!”

£35 including four courses, beer or cocktail, and coffee. Contact walkinglunch@copytaker.com or 07769 676 899.

Vist the website or facebook page for more information.

Herald reader offer: Two for £67 if purchased before December 10.

Fresh Food Express

Delivering fresh Scottish produce directly to your door, Fresh Food Express is on hand to take the fuss out of food shopping over the festive period.

Each day’s produce is available to order at the click of a button. From fish caught that very morning in the North East of Scotland to plump raspberries handpicked in Perthshire, wild red deer from the Angus Glens to sirloin steak from the Highlands, a delicious selection of food is on offer.

Specifically Scottish produce is also available to purchase, including Stornoway black pudding, Forfar bridies, Arbroath Smokies, and Highland beef Lorne sausage.

Thanks to their commitment to excellence, there’s a guaranteed assurance that every order to is of high quality. Simple let the team know what you fancy and they’ll package up your fresh boxes of delights in environmentally friendly boxes, deliver direct to your kitchen the next day.

Avoid the festive rush in supermarkets this year and order your food from the comfort of your own home.

Visit freshfoodexpress.co.uk to find out more.

Harris Tweed

Harris Tweed Isle of Harris is a continuation of family tradition in the village of Tarbert, Harris.

hey offer a superb range of Harris Tweed cloth and top quality products including jackets, footwear, bags and accessories.

Our full range can be found on www.harristweedisleofharris.co.uk

Its All Food Ltd

Delivering a taste of Scotland to your door, It’s All Food Ltd have designed a range of modern gift hampers, corporate hampers and Christmas food hampers to suit any budget or occasion. Each hamper is packed full of quality Scottish food and produce.

An online larder of Scottish hand-churned cheeses, locally baked award-winning biscuits, fine champagnes, artisan chocolates and hand-painted truffles, delectable charcuterie meats, essential oil candles and Scotland's Irn Bru and Tunnocks Tea Cakes, they make the perfect gift for any occasion. If their carefully curated hampers do not meet your exact desires then why not 'Build-You-Own' to create a bespoke hamper you know your friends, family, colleagues or clients will love and appreciate.

From Now until the 19th of November Herald Readers can enjoy 10% off all Scottish Hampers with code: herald10

Simply choose your hamper, select your delivery date and personalise your gift.​

Alan Santry

Christmas gifts don’t come much better than a cosy scarf to wrap up warm and protect against the winter chill. Based in the East Neuk of Fife and 100% Scottish made, Alan Santry scarves are a luxurious gift choice for someone special.

Using the finest lambswool yarns and made with traditional methods with most going through a felting process to add a softer touch, there’s even an element of magic about these scarves. Sure to delight Harry Potter fans, one of Alan Santry’s designs was worn by Hermione (Emma Watson) in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince. The recognisable pattern can be purchased for just £35, along with a range of other scarves, hats and gloves.

To view and order these Scottish made garments, visit www.alansantry.co.uk

Scottish Gifts 4U

Specialising in quality gifts from Scotland, Scottish Gifts 4U is the one-stop online shop for buying a unique Christmas present.

From Robert Burns’ tea towels to Harris Tweed gloves, high quality coasters to T-shirts, a wide array of Scottish gifts are available. Whether you’re buying for a man, woman, child or even a pet, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Peruse the online shop to discover the great gift selection. Whether you’re hoping to buy jewellery, artwork, magnets or games, there is plenty to buy someone special in your life.

All items seen on the website are in stock and ready for immediate shipping with free postage and packaging.

For a 10% discount use the coupon code HERALD.

Visit www.scottishgifts4u.co.uk

Gretna Green

With online shopping options, the Gretna Green Scottish Gifts website is now an international showcase for fantastic Scottish gifts all over the globe. In recent years, the development of the business’s rich, romantic history has led to a large retail complex developing. Originally focussed on offering gifts and souvenirs for tourists, the wide variety of Scottish produce has given rise to a unique shopping experience of gifts, fashion, food and drink and more.

Gretna Green’s heritage and pride in all things Scottish is clear from the wide variety of traditional Scottish gifts they stock all year round. Items featuring tartans and tweeds, including Harris Tweed bags and purses, are popular year round – but especially as gifts for Christmas.

Uniquely Scottish items such as Quaichs (and the fine Whiskys to enjoy out of them) are also popular for Christmas and for Hogmanay celebrations. Hampers containing uniquely Scottish food and drink also make for great gifts – especially for those who live away from home. For those missing some of their Scottish roots, then the men’s tartan trouser range (only £49.99) is one way of expressing Scottish heritage.

Alongside products with a clear traditional Scottish influence, Gretna Green also offer a wide range of contemporary gifts and clothing that make perfect gifts for him or her. With a focus on luxury brands, Gretna Green is a leading supplier of Swarovski, Barbour, Joules, Dartington Crystal, and more.

Popular gift items include cashmere scarves, in a range of styles, available for delivery in plenty of time for Christmas and with £10 off making them a great stocking filler at just £29.99. We also offer fast UK and Worldwide postage.

If you love to shop, then you’ll LOVE Gretna Green. Take a look at GretnaGreen.com today for quality gifts with a uniquely Scottish feel.

10% off all orders over £10.00*

*Valid until Friday 17th November - excludes postage, items already reduced and does not apply to any wedding venues or packages.

The code is HERALDNOV10

Scott Inness

Award winning Scottish designer gift and homewares company, Scott Inness have been offering beautifully designed gift ideas for over 10 years. Their quirky and colourful interpretation of iconic Scottish images will appeal to those looking for stylish, quality, lightweight and postable designed-led Scottish gifts. Based near Loch Lomond in Argyll, inspiration for their original designs is drawn from the wonderful countryside around them and their love of all things Scottish.

Their bold and distinctive signature Thistle design has become a loved Scottish design recognised in Scotland and beyond as a colourful and contemporary iconic symbol of Scotland. Original designs include the much loved laid- back Highland Cow in perky pink and warm orange tones; a Scottish Stag with magnificent blue antlers and a blueberry blue coat and their very own Scottie Dog design in a colourful mixture of pooch pinks and barking blues, each with their trade mark splashes and sprays. These designs, also done in complementary repeat patterns, are available in an extensive co- ordinated range of textiles, ceramics and table wares and accessories, including Aprons, Tea Towels, Mugs, Thermal Mugs, Table Mats, Coasters, Paper Napkins, Wash Bags, Scarves and stylish Umbrellas.

Scott Inness have created their own original contemporary tartan. As a colourful and tasteful modern check it looks wonderful in a range of colours and is available in a range of Table Mats , Coasters and Stationery.

New for 2017, their Thistle Bunting Aprons and Tea Towels are sure to add style to any kitchen and piping in some new colour and fun to the range, check out the new Scottish Piper Design in pretty piping pink tones .

Back in stock is the fabulously festive Christmas Robin. A perfectly seasonal design in apron and tea towel.

For original, stylish, quality Scottish gifts ideas at affordable prices with worldwide shipping, visit www.scottinness.com