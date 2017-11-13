A TEENAGER has had to quit a top independent school after being caught in bed with another student.
The Fettes College pupil had to leave the £33,000-a-year Edinburgh school where former Prime Minister Tony Blair studied after the incident on a trip, The Sun reported.
Separately, last month a pupil was expelled from the prestigious school after turning up at a Sunday chapel service while on ecstasy.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital but recovered and reported to police after more of the class A drug was understood to have been found in his room.
Fettes was previously rocked by a drug scandal in 2009 when four pupils were expelled and a further 15 suspended for smoking cannabis.
Last May, four boys were sent home after an off-campus drink and drugs binge believed to have included a former legal high called Snooze.
A school spokesperson was reported as saying of the latest incident: “Fettes College regret to confirm that an 18-year-old girl broke the school rules on an international school trip.
“As a result of her actions she’s no longer a pupil at Fettes College.”
