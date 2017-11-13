The Tory successor to Alex Salmond has said people "must be flexible about their career choices to get on" after the former SNP leader took a job with Russia Today.
The jibe from new Gordon MP Colin Clark also saw Cabinet minister David Gauke say it was "disappointing" Mr Salmond was now employed by "a purveyor of fake news".
Mr Salmond has agreed to host a talk show on the Russian state-owned broadcaster known as RT.
Loading article content
David Torrance: SNP and Labour live in the make-believe 'Micawber' world that something will turn up
Speaking at work and pensions questions, Mr Clark said: "Since 2010 this Government has overseen remarkable job creation.
"My predecessor, formerly of the SNP benches, has just secured a very well paid media position with Russia Today.
"Would the minister agree with me that people must be flexible about their career choices to get on."
In reply, Work and Pensions Secretary Mr Gauke said: "We sometimes hear enough fake news within this chamber.
"But to see the former leader of the SNP find themselves employed by a purveyor of fake news is disappointing, even if we welcome employment opportunities in the round."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.