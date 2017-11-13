The New York Times’ Radhika Jones has said she is “honoured and excited” to have been chosen as the new editor of Vanity Fair.
Jones, the editorial director of the books department at The New York Times and a former editor at Time magazine, succeeds Graydon Carter in the role.
Carter stepped down earlier this year, having steered the magazine since 1992.
Jones, 44, posted a message on Twitter, saying: “I’m honoured and excited to succeed Graydon Carter as editor in chief of @VanityFair.”
She said she would miss her colleagues at the Times, but that she was “so excited to meet the Vanity Fair crew”.
Vanity Fair tweeted: “Congratulations and welcome!”
Carter, 68, announced in September that he was vacating the role, saying in a statement: “I’ve loved every moment of my time here and I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do.
“I’m now eager to try out this ‘third act’ thing that my contemporaries have been telling me about, and I figure I’d better get a jump on it.”
Carter will depart at the end of the year, which is when Jones is expected to take up her new position.
