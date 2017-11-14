David Beckham has starred in a slick new video to promote responsible drinking.
The 42-year-old former footballer donned a super-stylish leather bomber and jeans for the campaign for Scotch Whisky HAIG CLUB.
The 'Leave As You Arrived' campaign promotes drinking in moderation by looking as stylish and put together at the end of the night as they did at the start.
Loading article content
The video starts at 1am with Beckham leaving a nightclub and rewinds to 9pm - showing him looking equally stylish at both timestamps.
In between the dad-of-three can be seen partying with mates at a nightclub in the 60-second film mini-movie put together by Swedish director, Jonas Akerlund.
The former England captain said: "There are many reasons why I wanted to partner with Diageo on HAIG CLUB, and one of them is their commitment to responsible drinking.
"Jonas did a very nice job bringing our idea to life with this new film."
Ronan Beirne, global brand director for the drink's brand added: "Responsible drinking is an integral part of the HAIG CLUB philosophy and we have a shared belief with our business partner, David Beckham, about quality over quantity and the importance of drinking in moderation.
"HAIG CLUB believes that looking as good leaving the bar as when you arrived, is the epitome of style."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.