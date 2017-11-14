NICOLA Sturgeon and all of her ministers are to snub Alex Salmond’s new TV show, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The First Minister and her team are to refuse to appear on Russian propaganda outlet RT.

The pro-Kremlin channel, widely seen as a mouthpiece for president Vladimir Putin, is due to broadcast the first episode of the weekly Alex Salmond Show on Thursday.

Asked if any ministers would be on the show this week or in future, Ms Sturgeon’s official spokesman said: “I don’t expect so. I don’t think you’ve seen any Scottish Government ministers on RT at any time, so I don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon.”

The frosty attitude to Mr Salmond’s new venture reflects anger at the top of the Scottish Government that it helps neither the SNP or the cause of Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon, who also failed to appear at her predecessor's Edinburgh Fringe show this summer, said last week that RT “would not have been my choice”.

She also said that if she had been consulted, she “would have advised against RT and suggested he seek a different channel to air what I am sure will be an entertaining show.”

Mr Salmond announced last Thursday that he and fellow former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh had struck a deal with RT, which is forced to register in the US as an arm of the Russian government.

Mr Salmond will anchor the half-hour slot, while Ms Ahmed-Sheikh will be a roving reporter.

The show is being made by the pair’s new company, Slainte Media Ltd.

The former First Minister has faced widespread criticism and ridicule over the project.

In a Westminster debate on Monday, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “Anything Alex Salmond says cannot be relied on. It is good to get that on the record before that well-known Bolshevik begins his new career.”

Colin Clark, the Tory MP for Mr Salmond's previous Westminster seat of Gordon, said: "If Nicola Sturgeon thinks it’s inappropriate for SNP ministers to appear on a pro-Kremlin TV channel, she needs to explain why she thinks it’s fine for her former boss to have his own show on RT.

“She needs to condemn Alex Salmond’s actions in the strongest possible terms, and rule out any of her MPs or MSPs joining him on this Russian job creation scheme.”