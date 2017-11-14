A new street food market in the West End of Glasgow is hoping to change lives by aiming to help local homeless and unemployed people get back on their feet.

Organisers of The Dockyard Social will be putting into place a specific employability service for those who need it most, allowing them to benefit from training, work experience, career support, and job matching.

The employment programmes will be in partnership with local and national charities.

The Dockyard Social is being brought to Finnieston by the team behind the award-winning pop-up restaurant Section33.

Made up of of 11 carefully-selected, ethically-sourced food vendors, the vast warehouse market will offer a constantly-changing array of global foods, beers, and seasonal cocktails.

Kyle Steel, one of the brains behind it all, said the team is working with the homeless and jobless “to change lives.” He added: “We’re also a local start-up for local start-ups.”

Within the venue - which has today been revealed as 95-107 Haugh Road - organisers are also aiming to build The Dockyard Social School, which will be used to support causes and initiatives across the country.



It will be used as a professional school to nurture up-and-coming talent.

Mr Steel explained: “Whether you’re a brand-new food business finding your feet, or have fallen on hard times, we want to build a facility to help equip you for the road ahead.

“We’re giving back to Glasgow with our own training and development school to help get Glasgow’s most disadvantaged people launched into an exciting and growing industry.”

Set to launch at the end of November, organisers say the market will offer a unique experience, offering authentic and original street food served in a “cool, urban setting” at affordable prices.

Customers can expect the industrial space to be filled with bao buns, corn tacos, wood fired pizza, and four bars, all changing on a rotational basis.

An exclusive preview, the market will open with a four-day pop-up food event, led with community interests at heart.

Tickets are already selling fast for the first event, which opens on November 30 until December 3.

Priced at £5 per person, tickets include an arrival drink. All food thereafter will cost £5.

Head to dockyardsocial.com to learn more.