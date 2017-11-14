A series of shootings in rural northern California have left five people dead – including the gunman, authorities say.
Two children were among the wounded, it was confirmed.
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said one child was shot at a school, and another was shot while riding in a pick-up truck with a woman who was also wounded.
Mr Johnston says the gunman was “randomly picking targets”.
He said there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.
Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.
California Governor Jerry Brown later said he and his wife, Anne, were saddened by the shooting that “shockingly involved schoolchildren”.
Gov Brown offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said they are united with all Californians in grief.
