A father who was cycling 3,000 miles across America for charity is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car.

Alan Corsie's charity ride was cut short less than 500 miles from his destination by the accident between Mariana and Tallahassee in Florida on November 11.

He suffered two broken ankles and a collapsed lung in the accident and is being treated in Tallahassee Hospital.

Mr Corsie, 55, from Aberdeen, was doing the journey to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland as his mother has been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia.

In a statement on his Facebook page on November 12, the father-of-three wrote: "Hi everyone. Well for me, the cycle is over. I got hit by a car from behind yesterday, and didn't know anything about it until waking up in ICU.

"Both ankles broken and a collapsed lung. Give me my sore bum and knee anytime now!"

Although his trip has ended abruptly, Mr Corsie has raised more than £3,500 through his JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-corsie - and donations are still coming in, with many people posting best wishes for his recovery.

His daughter Ellen, 20, said: "He is doing well, he's in high spirits and is on the road to recovery. It's been a shock to all of us. He was less than 500 miles to go, his final destination was St Augustine in Florida.

"He was somewhere between Mariana and Tallahassee when the accident happened, and he has no recollection of anything that happened in that 24-hour period. All he remembers is waking up in the ICU in Tallahassee Hospital."

She said the family have been overwhelmed by the support people have shown through the JustGiving site.

Miss Corsie said: "It's been amazing, before the accident he was at £2,700 and now it's over £3,500 and it's been overwhelming the amount of messages we have received and donations."

Mr Corsie began his bike ride at the start of October and was cycling 3,000 miles from San Diego, California to St Augustine in Florida.

He was due to cover 500 miles a week for six weeks and had been posting updates about his journey on the Facebook page Alan's Trans-America Cycle.

In a post on November 8, he wrote: "Florida, I could kiss you! Five and a half weeks, 2500 miles, and I have finally made it to the 8th and last State." and added: "The most scenic parts of the trip are probably over but we shall see what northern Florida has to offer over the next 7 days."

Dozens of people have posted messages of support on the Facebook page including Alzheimer Scotland, who wrote: "So so sorry to hear this Alan, such awful news. That finish line was almost in sight too. Rest well and hope you feel better soon.

"You've already done an amazing amount with your fundraising and achieved so much. Take care and we wish you a speedy recovery."

It is hoped that Mr Corsie will be out of intensive care in a couple of days and will then be moved to a rehab facility for three weeks before he can fly home.