FIRST proposed ten years ago, it’s five years since Minimum Unit Price (MUP) was overwhelmingly supported by the Scottish Parliament.

It’s been a difficult road along the way with political opposition and legal challenges to surmount.

The Scottish Government deserves great credit for its determination and resolve.

Special recognition goes to the First Minister who led the legislation and Lord Advocates who provided wise counsel along the way, eloquently arguing in courts in Scotland, London and Europe.

Most political antagonism fell away as widespread public support for it grew and prominent backing was given, not just from law enforcement but health organisations.

After all the whole purpose of it is to reduce the consumption of high-strength low-cost alcohol.

It’s the drink that fuels so much disorder and is the beverage of choice for those most afflicted by alcohol related problems.

Lives will be saved just as, tragically, lives have been lost through the actions of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) who are responsible for the delay.

They opposed it at every opportunity and at great cost.

Yet, the legislation will have a very limited effect on the product that bears their name.

This was all about cider and vodka which are the low-cost products causing most harm.

But, someone manufactures them and it was for those interests that SWA were shamefully pleading.

Not all the alcohol industry was opposed. Some brewers objected to their product being bought in bulk at discounted rates by retailers and sold cheaply when they wished to promote a premium product at a higher price. Some distillers did seek to break from the SWA cartel but were swiftly brought into line. The pub trade through the Scottish Licensed Trade Association was always supportive.

It’s not the end of the road though on Scotland’s journey for a healthier relationship with alcohol. Five years has seen inflation increase and consumption patterns change as home drinking has supplanted the pub. A unit price higher than 50p will be needed to meet the balance required between health benefits and market interference.

It’s not just price but promotion. Action on alcohol advertising is needed as it seeps, often subliminally, into too many facets of our lives.

Moreover, it’s not just another commodity and shouldn’t be sold that way.

Greater restrictions on supermarkets where most alcohol is sold are needed.

So, plaudits to the Scottish Government but they can’t rest on their laurels.