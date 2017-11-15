Pope Francis has taken receipt of a set of keys for a fancy new Lamborghini – but is unlikely to be taking a tour around the Vatican gardens in it.

Instead, the special edition Huracan is to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s, with the proceeds going to charities including one aimed at helping rebuild Christian communities in Iraq that were devastated by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Officials from the luxury sports car maker presented Francis with the sleek white car with papal yellow-gold detailing on Wednesday outside the Vatican hotel where he lives. The pope promptly blessed it.

