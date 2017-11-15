The hunt is on for the ill-gotten gains of a criminal mastermind who is serving life in jail for the murder of a Scots businesswoman.
Prosecutors were told they could get their hands on just £1 of Colin Coats - the killer of financial adviser Lynda Spence, who was kidnapped, bound and gagged and held in a rural house in West Kilbride.
But the High Court in Edinburgh, after a lengthy case has also given them carte-blanche to pursue other funds that may have been hidden by Coats, 47.
Proceeds of crime proceedings were launched when investigations revealed that Coats was spending more money than he could have legitimately earned.
Coats was found to have gained nearly £120,000 through crime, including £14,200 from the extortion he was convicted of and bank credits of more than £81,000 from an unknown source.
A confiscation order was granted at the High Court at Edinburgh today. The order gives the Crown the power to seize money Coats gained through crime by taking money and assets he acquires in the future.
Liam Murphy, Procurator Fiscal, Specialist Casework, pledged: “Colin Coats is in currently serving a life sentence in prison following his conviction for murder.
"Our investigations continued and showed he had led a life propped up by money made from crime.
“This has been a complex and lengthy investigation and this decision sends a message to those who fund their lifestyle through criminal enterprise. We will not stop at prosecution, but continue to seek confiscation of profits obtained through criminal conduct.”
Coats was jailed in 2012, for his role in the murder of Ms Spence, who became entwined in his business affairs after a deal went wrong.
He defended himself in court when the Proceeds of Crime case called in Edinburgh in October - and when it emerged the Crown would only be able to claim a pound.
