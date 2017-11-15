A 10-YEAR-OLD girl has been subjected to a sexual assault near to a primary school.

It is understood the victim was grabbed by a man near to St Marnock’s Primary School in Pollok on Tuesday.

She escaped after screaming and fighting against her attacker.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that, at around 5.10pm on Tuesday, November 14, a 10-year-old girl was walking on Langton Crescent, Pollok when she was approached by a man who indecently assaulted her.

"Shortly thereafter, a member of the public stopped to help the young girl and police were contacted.

"The young girl was not injured. However, she was distressed.

"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry."