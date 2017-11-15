FORMER Rangers FC administrator David Whitehouse is suing Scotland’s Chief Constable and most senior prosecutor for £9 million over his arrest as part of the probe into the Ibrox club's affairs.

Mr Whitehouse,51, is seeking the sum from Police Scotland boss Philip Gormley and Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

He and colleague Paul Clark were detained and charged by police investigating businessman Craig Whyte’s takeover of the club in 2011.

Charges against the two men were later dropped following a court hearing before judge Lord Bannatyne in June 2016.

But Mr Whitehouse claims his detention by police

Mr Whitehouse claims the actions of police and prosecutors resulted in him suffering damage to his reputation of being a first class financial professional.



The businessman, of Cheshire, claims that his arrest caused him to suffer a £1.75 million loss to his earnings.



Mr Whitehouse says that between 2009 to 2014, his gross earnings averaged £988,000 per year. He says that he only made £408,400 in 2015 and £401,733 in 2016.



His lawyers say he lost earnings because he lost his licence to operate as an insolvency practitioner and he’d lost out on bonuses.



Mr Whitehouse also claims that his arrest caused knock on effects in other part of his life.



He says that while in police custody in November 14 2014, a senior anti terrorist police officer told him that his life and home were at risk.



Mr Whitehouse says that his insurers then declined to renew his home insurance.



Yesterday, lawyers acting for Mr Whitehouse appeared during a short procedural hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.



It emerged during proceedings that Mr Whitehouse’s colleague Paul Clark and fellow administrator David Grier are also set to sue the Chief Constable and Lord Advocate.



Judge Lord Arthurson arranged for a four day hearing into the legal issues surrounding the case to take place at a yet to be arranged date.