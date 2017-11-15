A FIRST edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has sold for a world record price of more than £100,000.
The book, which was signed by JK Rowling, was expected to go for up to £40,000 but fetched £106,250 at Bonhams auction in London.
It was inscribed to a friend and her family with the message: "For Meera, Donnie, Nastassia and Kai, with lots of love from Jo (also known as J.K. Rowling).”
The inscription was dated on July 27, 1997. The book had only been published the month before.
Matthew Haley, Bonhams Head of Books and Manuscripts, said: “There is always a great deal of interest when first editions of Harry Potter books come to auction, especially, of course, in the very first one in the series.
"This particular example was not only in excellent condition, but it had the added attraction of a very personal inscription from the author herself.”
