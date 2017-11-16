THE national poet, the Makar Jackie Kay has written a new poem about the "wasted resource" of empty homes.

Scotland’s poet laureate has delivered a new poem, Round the Empty Houses, along with a speech to the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP) conference in Glasgow’s Lighthouse venue.

The poem highlights Scotland's 34,000 long term empty private properties.

Ms Kay said: "I feel passionate about empty homes, which are such a wasted resource when so many people are homeless.

"Having a home is a fundamental human right.

"A poet's job is to engage with the world you see and write about things close to your heart.

"Home is where the heart is and everyone with a heart deserves a home.

"Round the Empty Houses is a song-like poem with an innocent quality.

"But it also addresses the appalling inequality which exists today. Homelessness is an outrage."

The poem ends: 'And the winter is surely coming/And the bitter wind steadily blowing/And the stars are loose change in the sky/Round the empty houses the homeless pass by.'

Ms Kay was appointed as national poet in 2016, succeeding Liz Lochhead.

The conference heard that since the creation of the SEHP in 2012 it has worked with a network of empty homes officers in councils across Scotland to bring 2,840 homes back into use at an estimated market value of £425m.

Kevin Stewart, the Scottish Government's Housing Minister, said: "We are determined to increase and accelerate housing supply across Scotland to reach our ambitious target of delivering 50,000 homes for Scotland during the lifetime of this Parliament - 67% higher than the previous 30,000 target.

“The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP), hosted by Shelter Scotland, has been instrumental in bringing 2,840 empty homes back into use since 2010."