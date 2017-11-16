By Jean-Claude Juncker, President, European Commission, and Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden

TOMORROW, the Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden. As hosts, we have both long argued that the European Union should put greater emphasis on improving the living and working conditions of our citizens. This is the first Social Summit in 20 years and a meeting unique in its kind as it brings together heads of EU member states, leaders of the EU institutions, as

well as social partners and civil society.

Europe has faced many challenges over the last decade. The financial crisis hit our economies and our social fabric hard. Unemployment, poverty and inequality had reached unacceptably high levels across Europe and we have seen growing concerns among people and rising distrust in political solutions, paving the way for xenophobia and populism. At the same time, digitisation and globalisation as well as new lifestyles and an ageing population are changing the very way we live and work.

There are now more adults over 65 than children under 14. Most children entering school today may end up in jobs that do not yet even exist. Forty per cent of employers already report that they are unable to find people with the skills they need. That shows that new opportunities are being created but that new challenges are also emerging.

Thanks to determined action, Europe is now slowly but steadily turning the page: growth is back at above two per cent on average in the EU, more than eight million jobs have been created over the last three years, unemployment is down to a nine-year low, and employment levels are reaching an all-time high.

To further restore trust and hope in the future, we have to deliver concrete results and improve people’s everyday lives. A fairer and more social Europe must be the beating heart of our Union.

The responsibility starts locally, regionally and nationally – and should include social partners at all levels in Europe. To support these efforts, the EU has an important part to play, as shown by this European Commission’s determination to put social priorities and social fairness at the core of everything it does.

A few weeks ago, the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council agreed on the European Pillar of Social Rights. The pillar sets out 20 principles for better living and working conditions for Europe’s citizens. It is a shared commitment to the values and rights that we all stand for - from equality to social protection, from fair working conditions to lifelong learning. The proclamation of the pillar at the Gothenburg summit will be an important step towards a more social Europe.

The summit will focus on how to improve access to the labour market and get more people into work, notably women, where progress is too slow. We will discuss how to ensure fair jobs and decent working conditions, also for new forms of work, across our continent. We will look at how to ensure that transitions and mobility are better managed, including by equipping people with the right skills so that they can succeed in multiple jobs throughout a career. At the end of the summit, EU leaders will also discuss the future of education and culture in the EU.

The Europe we are working for is a Europe which puts people’s concerns and interests first. In Gothenburg, we will aim to anchor essential values and priorities, such as inclusive growth, fair working conditions and a strong social dialogue, firmly into the future of our union. This is what the citizens of Europe expect from us.