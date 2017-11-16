COUNCIL leaders will today step up demands for more money ahead of the UK and Scottish budgets, saying they must no longer be “the poor relation of the public sector”.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is due to give his budget next Wednesday, while SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will outline funding for councils on December 14 in his draft budget for 2018-19.

The council umbrella group Cosla is publishing a 10-page case for “Fair Funding for Essential Services”, such as education, social work, roads, and refuse collection.

Scotland's 32 local authorities say they need a £545m increase next year to cope with inflation and increased demand for services, a budget hike of 5.7 per cent.

Between 2010-11 and 2017-18, councils have suffered a real term cut of 8 per cent, with 30,000 staff lost in five years.

Councils are also asking SNP ministers for the 3 per cent cap on council tax rises to be lifted next year, and to be given the power to introduce new taxes of their own, such a tourist tax.

Cosla resources spokesperson, Tory Councillor Gail Macgregor, said: “Enough is enough, Scottish local government can no longer be the poor relation of the Scottish public sector.

“Local Government is democratically elected and provides a breadth of essential services to Scotland’s communities which support and protect all in our society.

“Councils employ 10 per cent of Scotland’s workforce and procure £6.3bn of goods. “Investment in local government is vital to stimulate and develop inclusive economic growth.”

Cosla President Alison Evison added: “Recent settlements for local government have put huge pressures on services and jobs. Year on year challenges have forced councils to make difficult choices and cut services.

"We need a fair settlement for the year ahead.

“There really is no more room for manoeuvre and we must be treated fairly in the upcoming Budget so that local government can continue to provide essential services.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We continue to treat local government very fairly despite the cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK Government.

“Councils are receiving funding through the local government finance settlement of more than £10.4 billion for 2017-18.

“Taken together with a range of other measures this amounts to £383 million in additional support compared to 2016-17.

“Local council budgets for 2018-19 will be confirmed later this year.”