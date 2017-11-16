Prime Minister Theresa May has come under fire for a Twitter gaffe suggesting Scotland was independent from the rest of the UK.
A Tweet posted from her official account after meeting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for Brexit talks was critcised by Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.
Mrs May tweeted: "The UK and Scotland must continue to work together to ensure businesses and consumeras have the certainty they need as we leave the EU."
The UK and Scotland must continue to work together to ensure businesses and consumers have the certainty they need as we leave the EU: pic.twitter.com/gkUZ8NroUf— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 14, 2017
A source close to Davidson told the Daily Record: "Ruth hit the roof when the tweet was posted.
It clearly wasn't the PM's fault but Ruth made it clear to No10 that this kind of language only plays into the hands of the SNP by making it sound as if Scotland is a separate country to the UK."
Ruth Davidson played a key role in the 2014 campaign to keep Scotland in the UK.
