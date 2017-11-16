TWITTER has removed blue ticks from a string of controversial users following criticism of the number of far-right figures who are verified on the platform.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson and American white nationalist Richard Spencer were among those to lose their blue tick, a symbol which was introduced as a way to confirm the accounts of prominent people were genuine.

The social media network tweeted on Wednesday: "Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception.

