THE director of the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF), Fergus Linehan, has extended his contract to lead the festival until 2022.

Mr Linehan presented his first Edinburgh International Festival programme in August 2015, and was originally appointed to lead the organisation for five festivals, until 2019.

He will now be in charge of a further three festivals, until September 2022.

Under his charge the EIF has widened its musical performances to include rock, pop and cabaret, and each of his three festivals have featured free opening events, utilising light and music at the Usher Hall, the Castle Rock and, this year, St Andrew Square.

He said: "I am very grateful to the Board of the Edinburgh International Festival for giving me the opportunity to lead this extraordinary institution for a further three years.

"The commitment and creativity of the Festival team has made the past three years the most professionally exhilarating period of my career.

"We have tried, over this time, to broaden the Festival’s appeal while safeguarding our commitment to quality and virtuosity.

"Over the next 5 years we look forward to developing new initiatives that will support the continued growth and development of this remarkable event.

"I would like to thank our stakeholders, donors, fellow festivals and, most particularly, the people of Edinburgh for their ongoing support and enthusiasm."

Niall Lothian, chairman of the Festival’s Board of Trustees said: "We’re delighted that Fergus has accepted the Board’s invitation to extend his contract as Festival Director to 2022.

"His first three Festivals revealed his in-depth knowledge of all cultural genres and his extensive contact book of artists and performers. Future Festivals will, I’m sure, continue to reveal his creativity and innovation."

The 2018 Edinburgh International Festival will run from August 3 to 27.

The programme will be revealed next March.