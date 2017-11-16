A TWO year old boy has been left without a father after a road accident.
The child was seriously injured in a crash that claimed the life of his 23-year-old father Dameon MacPhee on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde in Moray.
The 23-year-old female passenger of the vehicle, who was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The two-year-old boy seriously injured was initially taken to Dr Grays Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by yesterday's collision. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to officers should call Police Scotland on 101."
Dameon's family said in a statement: "A beloved son, brother, dad and loving boyfriend of Laura. Forever in our hearts, gone but never forgotten. He's now in the arms of his Grandad."
The name of the child has not been released by the police.
