SCOTLAND could be in the frame for an invite to a World Cup losers alternative tournament suggested by the USA for nations that failed to make Russia 2018.

The US Soccer Federation is looking into the possibility of an event next year involving nations that did not qualify for the World Cup.

Scotland are among the list of nations that will not be at the World Cup alongside the USA, Italy, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Chile, Cameroon, Paraguay, Ivory Coast and Ghana. The USSF has confirmed it was exploring the idea after the United States was eliminated from World Cup contention when it lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago last month.

Loading article content