Groundbreaking research into the brains of premature babies is paving the way for doctors to pinpoint children who will face developmental problems growing up.

MRI scans of newborns suggest the part of the brain which supports lifelong learning is present before a baby is born and is affected in the case of preterm babies.

Scientists from the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory (JBRL), set up by Gordon and Sarah Brown, say problems are currently only identified once children reach school age, when they are not able to keep up with their peers.

