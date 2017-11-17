Singer KT Tunstall has backed a new project which makes jewellery out of used guitar strings for charity.

Not-for-profit collection, the Guitarwrist, creates collectible fan memorabilia from used guitar strings, donated by a number of international artists.

The strings and plectrums are turned in to bespoke bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings, which range from £40 to £500.

Around 90 per cent of the profits from each sale will then be donated to the artist's charity of choice, which include Save the Children, CRUK, Teenage Cancer Trust, Help Refugees UK, Shelter, Dogs Trust, and Centrepoint.

The environmental initiative also hopes to make a dent in the 1.5 million pounds of guitar string metal which ends up in landfill every year.

Fife musician Tunstall was on of the first artists to donated strings to the project, saying it was a "real beacon of light in a world full of disposable products and feeling helpless when faced with our bigger, global problems".

She added: "They something that musicians usually just throw away and turn it into really meaningful and cool keepsakes, whilst at the same time helping all of us contribute towards great charities."

Other artists who have donated to the project include Duran Duran, the Darkness, Pendulum, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Enter Shikari, Stereophonics, Twin Atlantic, Toto, Steve Hackett, Marillion, and the late guitarist Alvin Lee.

Founder Ian Rendall, a senior music executive for 17 years, said: "We've been overwhelmed by the response to our initiative and we know the fans are going to love the products. When we had the idea for the Guitarwrist, it was always our intention to grow the project in as many directions as possible, helping us to optimise the fund raising possibilities."

Each handmade piece of jewellery comes with a letter of authentication, together with where the strings were used by the donating musician.

Designers Emma and Kitty Hedley also use recycled and ethically sources gold and gemstones where possible.

Tunstall, who is known for her hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See, had previously kept a low-key figure since 2013, living in Los Angeles and writing songs for films like Million Dollar Arm, Winter's Tale and Bad Moms.

However she recently performed at the Kelvingrove Bandstand as well as part of the celebratory event for the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing and after releasing a new album last year.