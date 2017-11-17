THE Prime Minister will not back down over her demand for the Brexit date to be written in law, Downing Street said.

Theresa May faces a Tory revolt over her plan for March 29 2019 to be fixed in the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the Government would "listen to Parliament" but it was important to provide certainty about the date of the UK's departure from the bloc.

