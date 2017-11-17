British explorer Benedict Allen has been airlifted by helicopter after going missing on an expedition to find a remote tribe in Papua New Guinea.

The 57-year-old was flown to the capital Port Moresby, and is reported to be feverish with suspected malaria.

His agent Jo Sarsby said: “Benedict looks forward to being reunited with his family and friends but will need some time to get back to full health.

“He would like to send thanks for all the kind messages he has received.”

I'm told 'missing' UK explorer @benedictallen due to be helicoptered out of Papua N Guinea jungle this morning and on a plane home tmoro. pic.twitter.com/l24J7dUG8i — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) November 17, 2017

Mr Allen, who deliberately had no mobile phone or GPS device with him, was dropped into the remote jungle three weeks ago.

He was hoping to reach the Yaifo, a tribe thought to be one of the last on Earth to have no contact with the outside world.

The explorer was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to board a flight back home via Hong Kong on Sunday. He was later spotted near a remote airstrip, sparking the rescue efforts.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, a good friend, tweeted that Mr Allen was due to be on a plane home on Saturday.

He added: “Explorer @benedictallen is now recovering from fever, poss malaria in Papua New Guinea capital having got disoriented on remote jungle trek.”

Mr Allen’s wife Lenka Allen previously told how the couple’s children – 10-year-old Natalya, Freddie, seven, and two-year-old Beatrice – were missing their father.

Marching off to Heathrow. I may be some time (don't try to rescue me, please – where I'm going in PNG you won't ever find me you know…) pic.twitter.com/BmH1DKdheS — Benedict ALLEN (@benedictallen) October 11, 2017

After hearing of sightings of Mr Allen, she told the Daily Mail: “It is such a relief. I’m so happy, it’s amazing.”

In a blog post on his website in September, Mr Allen described the Yaifo as “one of the last people on the entire planet who are out of contact with our interconnected world”.

He wrote: “Just like the good old days, I won’t be taking a sat phone, GPS or companion. Or anything else much. Because this is how I do my journeys of exploration. I grow older but no wiser, it seems.”