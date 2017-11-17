A PUPIL'S clothing burst into a flames after being hit by a firework amid claims the boy’s jacket “melted” in the heat.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Portobello High School and the boy was treated for his injuries on the campus grounds before being taken home.

The extent of his injuries is unclear but it is understood he was not seriously injured.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident.

One parent said the firework had only just missed her son and that pupils were traumatised by what had happened.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh City Council said it had responded immediately to the incident.

Ruth McKay, Portobello High School Head Teacher, said pupils rallied round as the incident unfolded.

She said: “Dangerous behaviour of this sort in and around the school is totally unacceptable.

"A Police Scotland investigation is currently under way however it was encouraging to see a large number of pupils demonstrated very responsible and helpful attitudes when the incident happened.”

The council spokesperson said: “The school are co-operating fully with the ongoing police investigation.”

Inspector Andy Johnson from Leith Police Station said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to an address on Park Avenue around 10.45am on Thursday 16 November following a report a boy had been hit with a firework.

"A 16-year-old boy was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service for minor injuries.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

“It is disappointing that we have had to deal with a further incident involving fireworks and young people.

"It is an offence for someone under the age of 18 to possess fireworks and an offence to sell fireworks to someone under the age of 18.

“I would again appeal to the public for information on anyone they suspect is supplying fireworks to young people in North East Edinburgh."