Councils are failing to use powers to ensure homes are safe and in good repair, the Scottish Conservatives have warned.

Figures obtained by the party show a drop in the local authority use of measures to improve sub-standard properties when owners fail to do so voluntarily.

Under section 30 of the Housing (Scotland) Act 2006, councils can serve work notices requiring owners to bring a house into a reasonable state of repair.

Section 42 of the same act allows for maintenance orders to be issued to ensure that an upkeep plan is put in place for properties in common ownership.

Figures released to the Tories under freedom-of-information laws show that this year only six councils used section 30 work notices, compared to 12 in 2012.

One local authority used a section 42 maintenance order, up from none in 2012.

The party highlighted findings from the Scottish housing conditions survey showing that 8% of pre-1919 houses were in "critical, urgent and extensive disrepair" in 2015, up from 5% in 2014.

Housing spokesman Graham Simpson said: "The Scottish Government has neglected housing maintenance for a decade, which is only storing up problems for the future.

"80% of our housing stock will still be in use in 2050, so it is vital it is well-maintained to ensure people are safe and warm, and not faced with costly and preventable repairs in years to come.

"The statistics show that 8% of our homes are in need of urgent repair, so I am extremely concerned that people may already be living in dangerous and unfit accommodation.

"Councils have some powers but are not using them to any great extent. I have written to all local authorities to find out why this is.

"The Scottish Conservatives are examining ways in which the situation across the country can be improved and whether new legislation is required."

A spokesman for council body Cosla said: "Scotland's councils are continuing to do what they can against the backdrop of continued austerity and year-on-year cuts to our budgets.

"As our fair funding document launched yesterday shows, just to carry on providing the essential services we currently provide local government needs a revenue increase of £545 million."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Following consultation with Local Authorities and other stakeholders, the Housing (Scotland) Act 2014 amended the powers allowing local authorities to issue work notices for work to improve safety or security.

"In using the powers at their disposal, it is up to Local Authorities themselves to consider how best property condition can be improved.

"To assist owners to carry out essential repairs and energy efficiency improvements, the Scottish Government launched an equity loan scheme pilot in January."