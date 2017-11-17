Four people have died in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a two-seater aircraft, crash scene investigators have said.

Both of the aircraft are understood to have come from Wycombe Air Park and collided near the village of Waddesdon, in Buckinghamshire, shortly after midday.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears of Thames Valley said on Friday evening the aircraft were carrying two people each.

She said she could not give any details of the identity or the genders of the victims at this stage and her "first priority" at this stage was the next of kin.