FORMER Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will reportedly set off for the jungle this weekend after a last-minute call-up to join I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
The 36-year-old MSP, will be flying to Australia to join campmates including boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas on the reality TV series.
REVEALED: Your #ImACeleb 2017 Campmates! 🤠⭐— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2017
Get up close and personal with our shiny new Celebrities here ➡️ https://t.co/VvvQDr0HW6 pic.twitter.com/Wj8DWa7io6
Ms Dugdale’s late addition to the ITV show has sparked outrage on social media – five years after MP Nadine Dorries was blasted for ‘abandoning’ voters.
A source told The Sun: “It’s hard to represent constituents when you’re on the other side of the world.”
The Lothian MSP - who gets a salary of around £60,000 - will also leave her constituents without a representative while she is Down Under.
Jenny Marra, the Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland took to Twitter to share her views on the surprise announcement. Posting on her personal account she wrote: "Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people. It’s not a shortcut to celebrity."
The first question the new Scottish Labour leader is now likely to face tomorrow is undoubtedly, should Kezia Dugdale quit.
