A CHARITY tennis event that saw Andy Murray play against a kilted Roger Federer in Glasgow has raised more than £700,000.

Andy Murray Live was held at The Hydro in Glasgow before an 11,000 crowd last week.

The sum, which is double the amount raised from last year’s event, will be shared equally between Unicef UK and Scottish charity Sunny-sid3up.

Others stars to take part included Jamie Murray, Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami.

The former Wimbledon champion said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to build on the success of last year and more than double what we raised in year one. Being able to support children and those in need is really important to me.”