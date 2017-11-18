Scotland’s youngest surviving premature twins have returned to the hospital which safely brought them into the world.

Tillie and Lottie Fowler arrived 17 weeks early and both weighed under two pounds when they were born.

One year on, the tots have returned to the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow to commemorate World Prematurity Day.

The pair were born after 23 weeks and three days on August 11 last year, four months before they were due on December 5.

Their parents Jenna and Stuart Fowler were caught off guard when she went into labour. Mrs Fowler, 27, was full of praise for the NHS staff who stood by her as she gave birth to the identical twins.

She said: “It was all very scary going into labour 17 weeks early. I had no warning either as everything with my pregnancy was going great up until then.

“With twins, there is always a higher chance of prematurity and the fact they are mono mono twins increases the chances even more.

“This means as well as being identical, they shared both their amnions, chorions and placenta too. It’s very rare – about one on 10,000 births.

She added: “It was all very scary but the care we received was amazing and we can’t thank them enough for the emotional help to get through this journey. We spent 125 days in the hospital and by then we knew every member of staff by name.

“Carolyn Abernethy, our neonatal consultant, was with us from day one and will continue to monitor the twins until they are two.

She added: “We are just so grateful to have the twins and realise just how lucky we are.”

Tillie weighed 1b 6oz and nine minutes later Lottie arrived weighing 1lb 9oz.

Mr Fowler, 30, narrowly missed Tillie being born, but was there for Lottie arrival into the world.

The girls were taken to London for specialist treatment for their eyes and spent their first 125 days in hospital before finally returning home on December 12.

Initially, they were still on oxygen in their family home in Glasgow and will be monitored closely by the hospital until they are two years old.

In Scotland, around seven per cent of births are premature, which is classed as any time before 37 weeks.

Neonatal intensive care nurse Sharon Foster planned an event at the hospital to bring some of the most remarkable premature birth children together.

She said: “Last year we had the privilege of caring for Lottie and Tillie.

“It was lovely to see the mums, dads and especially the babies back on the ward and looking so healthy and big.”