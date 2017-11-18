Telly turn-off

ALEX Salmond’s decision to lower the tone of a Kremlin propaganda channel continues to delight and appal in equal measure.

It featured regularly at Westminster this week as MPs giggled over the former First Minister’s new TV show.

However, it was Nat MP Martyn Day who supplied the most brutal put-down. Asked on Monday by Scots Tory Alister Jack if he thought Mr Salmond’s Russian jaunt appropriate, Mr Day replied: “I do not think I will deign to answer that – that is not part of a democratic process.”

Colder than a Gulag at Christmas!

Good point

DURING the same Westminster Hall debate, Aberdeenshire Tory Andrew Bowie also felt an icy blast from chair Sir Roger Gale.

“I am not sure this is a point of order, but there is only one way to find out,” said Mr Bowie, questioning the meandering direction of the debate.

Sir Roger replied: “The Honourable Gentleman is extremely perceptive: it is not a point of order.”

A matter of taste

THE most desperate defence of Mr Salmond and his droogs is that RT is licensed by Ofcom. If the broadcasting watchdog says it’s fit for UK consumption, what’s the problem?

However, a licence is no guarantee of good taste. Ofcom also approves the Adult Channel, Amateur Babes and XratedHookUps. Would Eck appear on any of those? We pray not.

At least there’s one Ofcom-backed outlet he’s sure to avoid – the Unionist pornfest that is XXXBrits.

Rushin’ to praise

STILL, Mr Salmond has plenty of admirers – including some in unlikely places.

Indeed, he was personally thanked by none other than Ruth Davidson when she scooped Politician of the Year at The Herald’s awards earlier this week.

She praised the former First Minister for helping the Tories stage their much-hyped comeback, adding: “Cheers Alex – or as you would now say, Nazdarovya.”

Let the fun begin

MEANWHILE, veteran campaigner Andy Wightman won Community MSP of the Year for his work highlighting the problem of short-term holiday lets.

The Green MSP was unable to be there on the night to collect his award, however.

His party colleague Ross Greer explained: “He’s busy preparing the after-party at an Airbnb let in the Grassmarket. Everyone is very welcome.”

Party politics MR Greer told the audience short-term lets displace communities and rob councils of much-needed cash.

He added: “What really clinched it for Andy, though, is that through his campaign on short-term lets he raised in parliament the critical issue of audible sex parties in central Edinburgh. I have never seen so many ministers commit to immediately take action and thoroughly investigate.”

Thanks all round

LABOUR’S Monica Lennon scooped the One To Watch gong, and admitted it came as a bit of a shock.

“I’m not often speechless,” she insisted. “But I think being in Scottish Labour, you are conditioned to think you’re not going to win anything.”

She made sure to thank the party’s leaders “past, present and future” – which, given the party will today be electing its ninth leader since devolution, amounts to a bucket-load of gratitude.