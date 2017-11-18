A BRITISH explorer who went missing on an expedition to reach a remote tribe in Papua New Guinea has been evacuated by helicopter.
Benedict Allen, 57, who has no mobile phone or GPS device with him, was dropped into the jungle three weeks ago.
He was hoping to reach the Yaifo, a tribe thought to be one of the last on Earth to have had no contact with the outside world.
Loading article content
Mr Allen was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to board a flight back home via Hong Kong on Sunday.
His agent, Jo Sarsby, confirmed on Thursday that he had been seen near a remote airstrip, and said efforts were under way to evacuate him.
She said yesterday he was now in Port Moresby, the captial of Papua New Guinea, adding: “He is reported as feverish with suspected malaria. Benedict looks forward to being reunited with family and friends but will need some time to get back to full health. He would like to send thanks for all the kind messages he has received.”
BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner tweeted that Mr Allen was due to be on a plane home today.
He added: “Explorer @benedictallen is now recovering from fever, poss malaria in Papua New Guinea capital having got disoriented on remote jungle trek.”
Mr Allen’s wife Lenka previously told how the couple’s children –Natalya, 10, Freddie, 7, and two-year-old Beatrice – were missing their father.
She said: “It is such a relief. I’m so happy, it’s amazing.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.