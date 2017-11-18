ADMINISTRATORS for failed airline Monarch are taking their fight over “valuable” runway slots to the Court of Appeal.

The firm, which went into administration in October, wants to exchange the slots with other carriers to raise cash for creditors, but last week the High Court ruled against it.

The application for permission to challenge that decision will be heard on Friday by Lord Justice Floyd, Lord Justice Newey and Lady Justice Asplin.

The collapse of Monarch, which was owned by private equity firm Greybull Capital, led to 1,858 redundancies and the flights and holidays of about 860,000 people being cancelled.

At the heart of the action by Monarch was a decision by Airport Co-ordination Ltd (ACL) not to give it certain take-off and landing slots for summer 2018.

But judges rejected Monarch’s claim ACL was under a duty to allocate the slots to Monarch based on historical reasons.