ADMINISTRATORS for failed airline Monarch are taking their fight over “valuable” runway slots to the Court of Appeal.
The firm, which went into administration in October, wants to exchange the slots with other carriers to raise cash for creditors, but last week the High Court ruled against it.
The application for permission to challenge that decision will be heard on Friday by Lord Justice Floyd, Lord Justice Newey and Lady Justice Asplin.
Loading article content
The collapse of Monarch, which was owned by private equity firm Greybull Capital, led to 1,858 redundancies and the flights and holidays of about 860,000 people being cancelled.
At the heart of the action by Monarch was a decision by Airport Co-ordination Ltd (ACL) not to give it certain take-off and landing slots for summer 2018.
But judges rejected Monarch’s claim ACL was under a duty to allocate the slots to Monarch based on historical reasons.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.