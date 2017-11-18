The Children In Need 2017 charity event has raised more than £50.1 million in another record-breaking year.

A total of £50,168,562 was donated to the cause thanks to Friday’s star-studded TV appeal – eclipsing last year’s figure of £46.6 million and marking the highest on-the-night total to date.

Announcing the amount, presenter Rochelle Humes said: “Sir Terry would be so unbelievably proud.”

Amazing ⭐️ £50,168,562 ⭐️ Thanks to you we can change thousands more young lives in the UK#CiN pic.twitter.com/eWBaySv0LC — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 18, 2017

The veteran broadcaster hosted the annual BBC event for 35 years until 2015 when poor health forced him to pull out. He passed away in January last year after a battle with cancer.

The charity spectacular delighted audiences with a number of TV treats, including a sneak peek of this year’s Call The Midwife Christmas special, a teaser from the festive episode of Doctor Who, which will see Peter Capaldi’s final outing as the Time Lord, and a surprise revelation from Peter Kay that popular comedy show Car Share would return for a series finale.

There was also a celebrity edition of The Weakest Link, won by Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu, and performances from stars such as Rita Ora, Ore Oduba, The Vamps, Jason Derulo, Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson.

Former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry was named winner of the Children In Need Strictly Come Dancing special after impressing judges with his high kicks, while the cast of EastEnders donned old-fashioned costumes for a medley of classic musical numbers in Albert Square, including tracks from Oliver!, Les Miserables and Mary Poppins.

Dress rehearsals done, time for the real thing 😲@CBBC's Blue Peter does @BBCStrictly Watch now ➡ https://t.co/DKczEhe5DN 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/m1CkQPLtI2 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2017

In a Children In Need first, the cast of Countryfile also had a go at their own medley, opting for hit country tunes from John Denver, Dolly Parton and Nancy Sinatra.

A number of other BBC programmes also helped raise money for the charity, including a massive £7.7 million from Radio 2.

This is Vanessa's story; it's very sad but it's incredibly important Please give if you can https://t.co/HkSxqBgXP4 #CiN pic.twitter.com/m2IGC58zJH — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2017

A grand total of £7,697,361 was raised after a record-breaking auction of once-in-a-lifetime events were sold off on Chris Evans’s Breakfast Show, including dinner with Take That, a one-off Peter Kay show, a foodie experience with TV chef Tom Kerridge and a meeting with Cher.

The generous offers helped the station smash its 2016 contribution to the Children In Need Appeal, which reached a final total of £5,813,784.

Meanwhile, The One Show concluded its traditional 500-mile rickshaw ride with presenter Matt Baker at the helm, totting up a record-breaking total of £5,063,230.

We still like to do a little salute to Terry this time of year. ❤️ #ChildrenInNeed pic.twitter.com/O2AukqoUsr — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) November 17, 2017

Actress Joanna Lumley presented the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser Of The Year Award – in memory of the show’s late and much-loved presenter – and Katie Melua performed this year’s Children In Need charity single: her rendition of Fields Of Gold.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “People across the UK should feel really proud of what has been achieved.

“The remarkable generosity shown tonight really will go on to make a lasting, positive difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people all across the UK. Thank you.”