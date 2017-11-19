RICHARD Leonard's election as Scottish Labour's leader has been overshadowed by a bitter row over his predecessor Kezia Dugdale's decision to appear on reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Leonard said Labour MSPs will consider whether Dugdale should be suspended for heading to Australia to take part in the TV programme, which begins tonight.

Speaking after his election, Leonard said he was "disappointed" by Dugdale's decision to appear on the show while parliament is sitting.

Last night, there were calls within the Labour group at Holyrood to consider removing the whip from Dugdale, who triggered the contest by resigning as leader in late August.

Left-winger Leonard defeated Anas Sarwar, from the right of the party, at the end of a rancorous contest by a margin of 56.7 per cent to 43.3 per cent.

The overall turnout in the leadership was 62.3 per cent, with 21,985 members, and registered and affiliated supporters taking part.

Leonard was backed by 51.8 per cent of the 17,664 individual members who voted in the contest, compared to 48.2 per cent who supported Sarwar.

However, among the unions - the affiliated supporters section - Leonard secured 77.3 per cent of the 4,242 votes cast, while Sarwar got 22.7 per cent.

Sarwar edged the "registered supporters" section with 51.9 per cent, while Leonard got 48.1 per cent.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the result of the latest leadership contest could be a "turning point in Scottish politics".

Corbyn said: "Richard's campaign offered a challenge to the rigged system that has benefited a wealthy elite and showed how he will lead Scottish Labour to transform society."

Sarwar was backed by most Labour MSPs and senior party figures such as Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, ex-UK deputy leader Harriet Harman and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

However, Sarwar's campaign was dogged by a row over the employment practices at his family firm United Wholesale (Scotland) Ltd after the Sunday Herald revealed that some staff are paid below the real living wage. Sarwar also admitted that there was no formal union recognition at the company. He also faced questions over sending his children to private school.

Leonard, in his victory speech at Glasgow Science Centre, said his win represented “a movement for real change, a movement for democracy and yes, as a movement for socialism”.

He described Sarwar as “my friend, my comrade” and said his defeated rival “will have a vital role to play in Scottish Labour.

Leonard stressed that under his leadership the party would be "distinctively Labour, confidently Labour".

He said: "To be elected leader of the Scottish Labour Party...is a source of immense pride but it is also deeply humbling."

Leonard also pledged "zero tolerance" of sexism, misogyny and sexual harassment.

"We need to change the political culture," Leonard said, as he vowed to set up an independent system for such complaints.

However, Leonard faced questions from the media over whether Dugdale should be suspended from the party at Holyrood.

Speaking after his victory speech, Leonard said the group of Labour MSPs would consider Dugdale's decision.

Leonard said suspension was not his initial reaction, but he added: "I think it's something the group will have to consider."

Last night, a Scottish Labour spokesman refused to say whether Dugdale sought approval from party whips about the reality TV appearance.

Leonard said: "I awoke as many other people did this morning to the news that Kezia is going into that programme, and I think that is something the group is going to have to consider over the next few days and I think we will consider."

He added: "I was a bit disappointed but I think it is a decision the group is going to have to consider."

In 2012 the Conservative Party suspended MP Nadine Dorries for taking part in the same programme, although she was reinstated the following year.

Leonard said: "I don't know the circumstances of Nadine Dorries and I don't at this stage know all the circumstances of Kezia's decision, so we will need to give that due consideration at the group over the next few days."

Meanwhile, Sarwar said he would have preferred the former leader to remain at Holyrood rather than taking part in the reality TV programme.

He said: "She's made the decision she has. I would prefer that she was in the Parliament working for her constituents, working for the Labour Party.

"I want us focusing on education, the NHS, and employability, rather than kangaroo testicles."

He said he wanted Dugdale to stay in politics and the Labour Party after taking part in the show, although Sarwar admitted taking part in the programme was "not a decision I would have made".

Sarwar also congratulated Leonard on his victory.

"He has my full and unwavering support, and I look forward to campaigning with him to return a Scottish Labour government," Sarwar said.

Labour MSP Elaine Smith, a close ally of Leonard, said the party at Holyrood should "definitely consider" removing the whip from Dugdale.

Smith, a former Holyrood deputy presiding officer, said: "What she's done is not acceptable and she has got to answer for it."

The Labour MSP said she expected the issue to be raised at the Labour group meeting at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, UK Labour leader Corbyn said that Dugdale should not be suspended from the party for going on the reality TV show.