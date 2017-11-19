Songs Of Praise star Aled Jones will not appear on the BBC while the broadcaster investigates alleged inappropriate behaviour more than a decade ago.

The singer and TV presenter, who found fame at the age of 12 with his top five Christmas hit Walking In The Air, said he was “deeply sorry” for any upset caused but strongly denied any “inappropriate contact”.

A spokesman for the 46-year-old said that while the matter does not relate to any broadcast work, he had voluntarily agreed not to go on the BBC while it is investigated.

