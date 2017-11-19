AN Australian who has never set foot in Scotland is gaining growing international support for a campaign to save his family's ancestral place of worship near Dumfries.

Kevin Robb is bidding to save Balmaghie Parish Church for the community in the hope he can one day visit the only place in Scotland he can make a physical connection with his ancestors.

The church was closed in 2015 and put up for sale, with the possibility of the former Church of Scotland building being turned into homes.

Mr Robb, from Queensland, said his ancestor Bryce Johnston Robb came from nearby Bridge of Dee and Crocketford and ran a carting business along what is now the A75.

He said: “His son John left the district in 1855 to look for gold in Australia.

"This is the only place that can be definitely shown to have links with my family.

"How could I visit one day if it becomes a private home?”

Around 1,000 have backed his online campaign with support from as far afield as Jamaica and Hong Kong, as well as across the south of Scotland.

It is thought there has been a church on the site since the 11th century.

The graveyard is also the final resting place of author Samuel Rutherford Crockett, who was born in Balmaghie in 1859, and in the late 19th and early 20th century was the hugely successful novelist, who wrote as SR Crocket.

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said: “The congregation and the Presbytery of Dumfries and Kirkcudbright reluctantly decided that the church and adjacent hall are no longer needed.

“The General Trustees as owners are obliged by charity law to seek proper value for the disposal of redundant assets.

“This includes getting professional advice as to what future uses may be feasible in terms of planning policy."

He added: "Once the General Trustees have completed this exercise, they anticipate putting the buildings on the market for purchase either separately or together when anyone can submit a bid.

“Over the years, the General Trustees have often sold redundant buildings to local groups.

“No formal offer has been made by anyone to date.”