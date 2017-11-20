SCOTLAND's longest-serving parliamentarian has called for Brexit to be "paused" to allow for a full discussion about leaving the European Union.

David Martin MEP suggested a new leaving date of 2024 – in direct contrast to his party's official position.

He said the UK risked crashing out of the EU with no deal "by accident" due to the tight timescales of negotiations.

And he insisted Article 50 should be temporarily withdrawn to allow for a "more rational discussion about our long-term relationship".

Mr Martin, who is the second longest-serving MEP in the European Parliament, told The Herald: "To push ahead as we are at the present time I think really does risk a 'no deal' scenario.

"And I think that would be disastrous for the UK economy, but catastrophic for the Scottish economy."

Mr Martin said he thought Europe would accept such a pause, but warned patience could wear thin the longer negotiations go on.

And he insisted there was a "good chance" the European Parliament will turn down any initial deal from the UK.

He said: "The European Parliament – and again I understand the psychology of it – likes to make it clear to people that it matters.

"What bigger issue to take prisoner than Brexit that close to a European election?"

He said such a move could leave Westminster with "no time to rescue" its Brexit plans before the leaving date.

The MEP also said any attempt to get Scotland a different deal was "dead" due to lack of time and political will.

Following last year's Brexit vote, he was part of Nicola Sturgeon's Standing Council on Europe, which advised the Scottish Government on "securing Scotland’s relationship with the EU".

However, Mr Martin said putting Brexit on hold could allow discussions to open up again if the political will existed.

While admitting such a pause was unlikely, he said it could happen if a Labour government came to power and was left struggling to juggle internal UK problems alongside Brexit negotiations.

Labour's official position calls for a transitional period in which Britain stays in the single market and customs union after exiting in March 2019.

Mr Martin said the current two-year transition period, set out by Theresa May, was "fraught with difficulties" – leaving Britain following EU rules without any say.

He said an exit date of 2024 would be "logical", with the current timeframe a "ticking clock" which pushes against lengthy institutional processes and leaves no room for manoeuvre if any deal is rejected by the EU.

Scottish Labour Brexit spokesperson Lewis Macdonald said: “Labour wants to see a transitional period in which Britain stay in the single market and the customs union after March 2019, to allow time and space to negotiate a strong relationship going forward and to reduce the disruption that will inevitably accompany Brexit.

“We want to see such a transitional arrangement written in to the EU Withdrawal Bill at Westminster, something I know Labour members in every Parliament will want to see."