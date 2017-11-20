British Gas owner Centrica has said it will scrap standard gas and electricity tariffs (SVT) for new customers as it put forward a string of reforms designed to be “significantly more effective” than a Government price cap on energy bills.

The energy giant said it would also offer simpler bills and a new fixed-term competitive tariff, which will include a fixed-term default tariff for customers.

Centrica’s group chief executive Iain Conn said the reforms were not triggered by the Government’s threat to cap energy prices, despite claiming that price controls would set the energy market back.

Loading article content